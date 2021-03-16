"The Best City For Living In The World": Road Signs Around Dubai Are Manifesting The 2040 Change

The UAE Vision 2021 is so yesterday, Dubai is moving on and thinking ahead with the Dubai 2040 masterplan and the city putting it all out to manifest the best.

This is a classic example of manifestation people. Remember when Dubai put up the ‘Mission To Mars’ billboards all over Dubai just days before the Hope Probe was launched into Mars’ orbit? Remember how that mission turned out to be a MAJOR success?!

Landmarks around Dubai lighting up in red and billboards announcing the mission were all part of the universal attraction. The attention brought out positive vibes, hope and support from millions of residents residing here in the UAE for the country’s advancement.

In a similar sense, the message “Dubai, the best city for living in the world” is being plastered on road signs and landmarks to truly manifest HH Sheikh Mohammed’s 2040 Master Plan

His message to the world is loud and clear, Dubai is and will be the best city in the world to reside in.