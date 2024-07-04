UAE Influencer Salama Mohamed Recently Opened Up About Divorce With Remarkable Honesty

Nour asked Salama if she had found forgiveness in her heart or if it was difficult for her. Salama explained that it wasn’t about forgiveness in the traditional sense. “I totally forgave everything,” she said, though there are some people and situations she can’t forgive. With her ex-husband, there remains a connection—perhaps spiritual or ethereal, or maybe just due to the time they spent together.

She emphasized that his happiness, success, and sadness still impact her, and she always prays for him. “With all of my heart, I pray for him with love and happiness,” she shared, because his well-being affects their children. Salama added that while she prays for his happiness, she is unsure if he has reached the same level of happiness as she has.

