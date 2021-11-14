Latest
Big News Investors! Salik Will Be Listed On The Dubai Financial Market
Big news on the DFM front! HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Finance Minister announced that Salik will be listed on the Dubai Financial Market.
HH Sheikh Maktoum said, ‘the UAE was taking the step in order to diversify government companies and boost the market overall’.
اعتمدنا ضمن لجنة تطوير أسواق المال والبورصات بدبي خطة لإدراج نظام التعرفة المرورية "سالك" في سوق دبي المالي . منظومة سالك ناجحة، والاستثمار فيها يحمل فرصاً كبيرة، والهدف تنويع الشركات الحكومية التي ندرجها في السوق تحقيقاً لأفضل عائد للمستثمرين ضمن أسواقنا .
— Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) November 13, 2021