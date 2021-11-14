د . إAEDSRر . س

Big News Investors! Salik Will Be Listed On The Dubai Financial Market

Big news on the DFM front! HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Finance Minister announced that Salik will be listed on the Dubai Financial Market.

He said the Salik system is successful, and investing in it holds great opportunities. Are your ears pricking, investors?! Currently, there are 8 Salik tolls in Dubai and 3 million cars are registered with Salik. The aim of Salik is to ease traffic on the roads and add to state revenue.

HH Sheikh Maktoum said, ‘the UAE was taking the step in order to diversify government companies and boost the market overall’.

Salik will soon join DP World, Etisalat, and Emaar Properties as a publicly listed company.

