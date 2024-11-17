News

Salik Recorded A Whopping AED822 Million Net Profit In 9 Months

Farah Makhlouf
By

Dubai residents can confirm they’re eagerly waiting for the new Salik toll gates to begin operation. And by “eagerly waiting,” we mean dreading. Well, you’ll be happy to know that the date has been confirmed as November 24. But that’s not the record-breaking news…

Salik has achieved an impressive AED 822 million net profit in just the first nine months of 2024. That’s right—your daily commute through Dubai’s toll gates is a key contributor to these jaw-dropping figures!

 

Let’s break it down, shall we. Salik’s revenue saw a 6.2% growth compared to the same period last year, thanks to contributions from various streams. These include toll usage, fines, and tag activation fees. It’s worth noting that fines alone raked in a hefty AED 174.8 million!

If you thought your daily trips didn’t matter, think again. In the first nine months of 2024, 355.6 million journeys were made through Salik’s toll gates—that’s a testament to Dubai’s bustling roads and the community’s reliance on seamless transport infrastructure.

Here’s something exciting (or daunting, depending on how you see it): two brand-new Salik toll gates are set to begin operations on November 24

While this might slightly alter your driving routes, it’s another step in enhancing Dubai’s road efficiency. Plus, it’s a reminder to keep that Salik account topped up!

Let’s face it—you, the Dubai commuter, are a vital part of this incredible success story. So, the next time you hear that familiar Salik chime, remember: you’re contributing to a smarter, more connected Dubai. Here’s to many more smooth journeys ahead (and hopefully fewer fines)!

