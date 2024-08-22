Emirati Icon Sara Al Madani Revealed That Her Maid Has Been Closing The Cameras In The House To Bring Men

Now this isn’t your everyday story.

Sara Al Madani, the well-known Emirati entrepreneur, shared a jaw-dropping revelation. Her maid was caught turning off the house cameras to secretly bring men over. Imagine the shock!

What happened?

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Dubai, Sara Al Madani recently shared a shocking experience involving her maid. For the past six months, the maid had been secretly closing the cameras in the house and bringing multiple men over. These men would ask unsettling questions about Sara’s family, including details about her son, and even commented on his pictures with creepy remarks like “Oh my god, he’s so cute.”

There’s more to the story…

Moreover, Sara discovered disturbing photos on the maid’s phone of people drinking alcohol in her room. Alarmed, she went to the police station three times to report the situation. “The men kept asking about my son’s schedule and if he was well taken care of,” Sara said. “Their questions felt like a ransom plot.”

Now, Sara is dealing with both a court case and a police investigation, while her son is struggling with the trauma of the ordeal. It’s a distressing situation that highlights the importance of vigilance and trust in home security.

