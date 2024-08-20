Elon Musk Says That A SpaceX Spaceport In Dubai Might Happen One Day

Dubai is all about the future, and so is Elon Musk…

So, could they be the ultimate dream team? Elon’s dropping hints that a SpaceX spaceport in Dubai might actually happen one day!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!

It all happened on X…

Looks like Elon Musk might be eyeing Dubai as the next launchpad for his space shenanigans… The tech mogul dropped some not-so-subtle hints about a potential SpaceX spaceport in the land of gold-plated everything, responding to Emirati figure Hassan Sajwani.

Imagine SpaceX Spaceport in Dubai … 🇦🇪✨🚀 pic.twitter.com/JDarhYMcfj — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) August 19, 2024

This is not the first time…

Looks like Elon Musk and Hassan Sajwani are becoming quite the duo. Last week, Musk took a moment to call Dubai a “beautiful city” in response to Sajwani. Is Musk buttering up Dubai for his next big project? Maybe he’s dreaming of launching rockets from between the skyscrapers. Either way, it seems Dubai has caught the eye of the fan-fav tech billionaire. Who knows, we might soon see abras powered by SpaceX rockets zipping through Dubai Creek. Or maybe a SpaceX-themed water park?

READ NEXT: A Viral TikTok Account Is Claiming That The Famous Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Dubai

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!