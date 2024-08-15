A Viral TikTok Account Is Claiming That The Famous Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Dubai

Is Crumbl Cookies coming to DXB?

You’ve probably seen people drooling over specific cookies in ASMR videos… Dubai might have to get ready for a cookie craze that’ll have everyone munching and crunching.

What’s the tea?

A new TikTok account is blowing up in Dubai, claiming Crumbl Cookies is opening here in October. The announcement video is already at 773,000 views and climbing fast!

It looks like everyone’s excited to see if the hype is real…

Fans are losing it in the comments on the announcement post, while others are trying to figure out if this account is for real. In the meantime, everyone’s having a blast making memes about their cookie excitement. Fingers crossed it’s not just a prank and Crumbl Cookies is really on its way…

If you don’t know what Crumbl Cookies is…

It’s a cookie chain that’s kind of a big deal. They switch up their gourmet cookie flavors every week, so there’s always something new to try. Founded in 2017, they’re all about high-quality ingredients and those eye-catching pink boxes. They’ve got locations popping up all over the U.S. and beyond, and their social media game is on point. With 4.5 to 5-star reviews everywhere, it’s clear people can’t get enough of these cookies.

