Three Emirati Teens Tragically Passed Away At Iftar Time In A Car Crash In Sharjah

A heartbreaking accident on Monday evening took the lives of three Emirati boys, aged 13 to 15, on Kalba Road in Sharjah.

May they rest in peace…

The boys were on their way to a relative’s house to share Iftar—a special moment during Ramadan—when the tragic accident happened. The car, driven by a 13-year-old, lost control, leading to a devastating crash.

Authorities believe the car was speeding when it veered off the road, flipped over, and caught fire, trapping the boys inside. The accident occurred around 6:45 pm, just as families across the UAE were breaking their fast.

Moreover, emergency teams rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the Sharjah Police Operations Room. Despite their rapid response, two of the boys were found lifeless at the site. The third boy, who was critically injured, was taken to the hospital but tragically passed away hours later. The boys’ bodies were later released to their grieving families and laid to rest in Kalba cemetery.

UAE authorities urge parents to prevent minors from driving without a license

UAE authorities have issued a strong reminder of not allowing minors to drive without a valid license. The warning comes in the wake of recent incidents involving underage driving, highlighting the risks and consequences of such actions.

Parents are urged to comply with traffic laws to ensure the safety of their children and others on the road. Driving without a license is illegal and can result in severe penalties.

In an update, the UAE has announced that the legal driving age will be reduced from 18 to 17, starting on March 29, 2025. This change gives more young people the chance to drive, but authorities stress that all drivers, especially new ones, must follow the road rules.

