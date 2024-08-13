You Can Clear 4 Black Points Off Your License With Just One Simple Step

This is the moment you’ve been waiting for all year… The magical time when you can wipe 4 black points (yep, four!) off your license with one simple step… literally.

You’re about to ditch four points…

On Monday, August 26, you can clear four of them from your license as part of a government initiative. All you need to do is sign a traffic safety pledge and actually follow it. Seriously, it’s that easy—four points gone, just like that.

Why this specific day, you ask? Well, it’s no coincidence—schools in Dubai are back in action, and it’s all about keeping things safe on the roads. So, while the kids are hitting the books, you can hit the brakes (safely, of course).

The Accident Free Day traffic pledge is as easy as pie

And with a little common sense, you’ll breeze through it.

Here’s the pledge in all its glory:

I will maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of me

I will yield to pedestrians at crossings

I will always wear my seatbelt

I will adhere to the speed limits

I will not use a handheld mobile phone while driving

I will give way to emergency vehicles, police, public service vehicles, and official convoys

Stick to these simple rules, and you’re golden! Sign up via the Ministry of Interior or Dubai Police, and if you manage to keep your cool on the roads, those black points will vanish on Saturday, September 14.

