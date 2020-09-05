The Search For A Possible Survivor Amidst The Beirut Blast Rubble Is Still Ongoing

Rescue workers are into their day of looking for a possible survivor amidst the rubble of the Beirut blast.

Rescue teams are still hoping to find someone alive after a sign of life was detected in a neighborhood that was destroyed in the blast

Say hi to Flash the Chilean Rescue dog who detected the respiratory cycle under the rubble. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/KllTpPgA9q — Matt Kynaston (@MattKynaston) September 3, 2020

The Aug. 4 blast killed about 190 people, injured 6,000 more and devastated whole neighborhoods. Ceremonies were held on Friday to mark a month since the explosion tore into the city.

One month on exactly from the blast and the church bells ring here just as we get the news the pulse, the heart beat, the breath whatever it was the instruments were picking up has gone silent. So heavy hearted #Beirut #lebanon pic.twitter.com/YV9gVdiYW7 — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) September 4, 2020

Many of the injured are still in the hospital in critical conditions

Someone took to Twitter to share the news of the recovery of their family member a month after being in a coma.