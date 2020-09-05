د . إAEDSRر . س

The Search For A Possible Survivor Amidst The Beirut Blast Rubble Is Still Ongoing

Rescue workers are into their day of looking for a possible survivor amidst the rubble of the Beirut blast.

Rescue teams are still hoping to find someone alive after a sign of life was detected in a neighborhood that was destroyed in the blast

The Aug. 4 blast killed about 190 people, injured 6,000 more and devastated whole neighborhoods. Ceremonies were held on Friday to mark a month since the explosion tore into the city.

Many of the injured are still in the hospital in critical conditions

Someone took to Twitter to share the news of the recovery of their family member a month after being in a coma.

