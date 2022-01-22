Here Is A Sneak Peek Into The Hi-Tech Abu Dhabi-To-Dubai Passenger Trains

UAE’s going to get hi-tech passenger trains real soon and the first images of the project are finally out.

The Rail Passenger Service, part of the UAE Railways Programme, is a project by Etihad Rail

The train is expected to hit a speed of 200 km/hr.

Pictures of the different coaches have also been shared - and it is pretty swanky

Here for this

Even the economy coach is far from shabby

The train will be connecting 11 cities within the country

Passengers can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes, and from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes. By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach more than 36.5 million annually.

The Dh50 billion UAE Railways Programme, launched in December 2021, is the largest integrated system for transporting goods and passengers across the country.