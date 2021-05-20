Coronavirus
Dubai Students To Go Another Year Without A Physical Graduation Ceremony Or Prom
Another year, another virtual graduation ceremony for Dubai students… that we can just blame the pandemic for.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has stated that NO events or gatherings are allowed on school premises or at external venues.
Graduation ceremonies can only take place online this year – no events or gatherings are allowed on school premises or at external venues. We encourage schools to work together with students to use technology in fun and creative ways that enable students to have a meaningful, memorable and safe graduation experience.
So that means, no graduations or proms will be taking place for the foreseeable future
This sucks, we know but better safe than sorry.
For more thorough info, you can check out KHDA’s website, here.
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities