Dubai Students To Go Another Year Without A Physical Graduation Ceremony Or Prom

Another year, another virtual graduation ceremony for Dubai students… that we can just blame the pandemic for.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has stated that NO events or gatherings are allowed on school premises or at external venues.

Graduation ceremonies can only take place online this year – no events or gatherings are allowed on school premises or at external venues. We encourage schools to work together with students to use technology in fun and creative ways that enable students to have a meaningful, memorable and safe graduation experience.

So that means, no graduations or proms will be taking place for the foreseeable future

This sucks, we know but better safe than sorry.

Grad ceremonies will be held virtually for the second year in a row.

For more thorough info, you can check out KHDA’s website, here.