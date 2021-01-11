"Tell Us Your From Dubai Without Telling Us You're From Dubai" - Peeps Have The Quirkiest Responses

New year, new social media challenge: Where you have to tell people where you’re from, without ACTUALLY telling where you’re from, AKA #TheTellMeChallenge! Careem asked it’s followers to basically say they’re from Dubai, without actually saying they’re from Dubai… and scored some APT af responses from Dubai folks. And with Careem being the big wolf in the region many other companies are thinking of jumping on the bandwagon and giving the trend a go.

Rain…? What’s that? We don’t know of such a thing here in Dubai

Omg stop everything!!🙌🏻 it’s raining…IT’s RAINING….( people in the building recording from the windows) pic.twitter.com/rlSm6K60yl — فانيسا موداتير (@mrsmoudatir) January 11, 2021

The ICONIC duo: There is no Dubai without Oman Chips Parata wraps and there’s no Oman Chips Parata wraps without Dubai.

Extra cheese, it hits different! pic.twitter.com/acGYy1x7nG — Careem UAE (@CareemUAE) January 11, 2021

OheMGeeE does anyone else still wake up in the middle of the night screaming about missing an SZR exit?!

Opens map and miss another one*😆 — Careem UAE (@CareemUAE) January 11, 2021

Lol… facts.

This combo is what dreams are made off!

Luqaimat and Karak😍 — Careem UAE (@CareemUAE) January 11, 2021

SAY NO MORE!!! Shout this out abroad and whoever reacts is your fellow Dubai’ite.

*Ding ding* 🛎 — Careem UAE (@CareemUAE) January 11, 2021

LOL Dubai’s defining features are legit like none other!

