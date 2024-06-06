The Eid Al Adha Dates Have Been Announced For 2024

The long-awaited dates have been announced. Earlier today, The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has called on all Muslims across the Kingdom to participate in the sighting of the crescent moon of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah.

June 7 was determined to be the first day of Dhu Al Dijjah, marking the start of the Hajj pilgrimage season. Arafat Day falls on the 9th day of the Islamic month and the first day of Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day.

With that being said, Arafat Day will fall on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 will be the first day of Eid

So, what does that mean in terms of UAE holidays?

Most likely the holiday will be 5 days long but that will become official closer to the date when MOHRE announces it. But it looks like the holiday will be from June 15 – June 18 and work will resume on the 19th.

