The Kris Fade Show Give Their Verdict On The BEST Pizza Resto In All Of The UAE!

*This Kris Fade Show: Best Pizza in the UAE!* Writing an article about pizza without salivating like MAD… urmm IMPOSSIBLE. So bear with me as I write this with drool flooding down my face.🙃 The Kris Fade Show was on a hunt for the BEST pizza in the UAE and your votes have decided the numero uno pizzeria in town. A drumroll for the verdict pleaseeeeeeeee!

At #1 we have the Italian pizzeria, Pulcinella resto!!!! From vegetarian and vegan opts, the resto serves just about everything under the sun e.g. Mediterranean, European, Neapolitan, Campania and Southern-Italian cuisine.

Located in Dubai Sports City, Pulcinella was ranked number one among Pinsanity, Uptown Pizza & Burger, Papa John’s, Pinza, Slim Thicc by Vibe, The Pizza Club, 800 Pizza, Pizza Hut, Pulcinella and Domino’s!

Thus far, High Joint (best burger), DRVN Coffee (best coffee), Gymnation (best gym), Pulcinella (best pizza) have made it onto the Kris Fade Show’s Hall of Fame, thas on the search for the BEST of the best in the UAE! If you are specifically looking for vegan pizza spots then check out: Veganuary Is Bringing You The Top 10 Vegan Pizzas In Dubai Or to cheggout more of Lovin Dubai’s top 10 lists, click here!

