The Pink Caravan Is Giving Free Screenings In All 7 Emirates In 7 Days
It’s important to check up on your health, and the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) is here to help you with that. The PCR’s efforts are to curb breast cancer and increase awareness of it amongst the women of the UAE. Moreover, the Friends of Cancer Patients host an annual initiative offering free breast cancer screenings in all 7 emirates.
The Pink Caravan Ride is coming to all 7 emirates with their mobile clinics and mammography unit
Starting from Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10 the Pink Caravan Ride will travel around the UAE and provide free screenings.
February 4:
- Al Heera Beach, Sharjah – 9am- 1pm and 3pm-9pm
- Thumbay Hospital, Ajman – 3pm – 9pm
- Al Zoraa Beach, Ajman – 4pm – 10pm
February 5:
- Global Village, Dubai – 4pm – 10pm
- Zabeel Park, Dubai – 9am – 10pm (1 hour break from 3pm – 4pm)
February 6:
- Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah – 2pm – 8pm
- Air Arabia Staff Accommodation – 1pm – 7pm
- Sharjah National Park, Sharjah – 4pm – 10pm
February 7:
- Kite Beach, Dubai – 12pm – 6pm
- Kite Beach, Umm Al Qaiwain – 12pm – 8pm
February 8:
- Fuj Corniche, Fujairah – 12pm – 6pm
- Kalba Waterfront, Fujairah – 9am – 3pm
- Oceanic Khorfakkan, Sharjah – 4pm – 10pm
February 9:
- Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah – 1pm – 7pm
- Saqer Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah – 9am – 3pm
- Al Quasim Corniche, Ras Al Khaimah – 4pm – 10pm
February 10:
- Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi – 5pm onwards
- Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi – 10am – 4pm
- Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi – 11am – 5pm
**Spots are limited so get there early to grab yours.
