The Pink Caravan Is Giving Free Screenings In All 7 Emirates In 7 Days

It’s important to check up on your health, and the Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) is here to help you with that. The PCR’s efforts are to curb breast cancer and increase awareness of it amongst the women of the UAE. Moreover, the Friends of Cancer Patients host an annual initiative offering free breast cancer screenings in all 7 emirates.

The Pink Caravan Ride is coming to all 7 emirates with their mobile clinics and mammography unit

Starting from Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10 the Pink Caravan Ride will travel around the UAE and provide free screenings.

February 4:

Al Heera Beach, Sharjah – 9am- 1pm and 3pm-9pm

Thumbay Hospital, Ajman – 3pm – 9pm

Al Zoraa Beach, Ajman – 4pm – 10pm

February 5:

Global Village, Dubai – 4pm – 10pm

Zabeel Park, Dubai – 9am – 10pm (1 hour break from 3pm – 4pm)

February 6:

Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah – 2pm – 8pm

Air Arabia Staff Accommodation – 1pm – 7pm

Sharjah National Park, Sharjah – 4pm – 10pm

February 7:

Kite Beach, Dubai – 12pm – 6pm

Kite Beach, Umm Al Qaiwain – 12pm – 8pm

February 8:

Fuj Corniche, Fujairah – 12pm – 6pm

Kalba Waterfront, Fujairah – 9am – 3pm

Oceanic Khorfakkan, Sharjah – 4pm – 10pm

February 9:

Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah – 1pm – 7pm

Saqer Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah – 9am – 3pm

Al Quasim Corniche, Ras Al Khaimah – 4pm – 10pm

February 10:

Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi – 5pm onwards

Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi – 10am – 4pm

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi – 11am – 5pm

**Spots are limited so get there early to grab yours.

For further details click here.

