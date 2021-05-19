Latest
The UAE Allows 100% Foreign Ownership
Landmark news announced today.
The UAE government has approved full foreign ownership of companies for investors and entrepreneurs, starting from June 1. The move reflects the UAE’s readiness to support the economy and embrace the future. This follows an announcement in 2020 allowing foreign ownership… the law is now official and ready to roll out nationwide.
The Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq confirmed the news in a Tweet today:
Allowing full ownership of companies by investors and entrepreneurs, starting from June 1, 2021.The Minister of Economy confirms that the decision is a new step that reflects the importance to support the economy and enhance its readiness for the future
السماح للتملك الكامل للشركات من قبل المستثمرين ورواد الأعمال ابتداءً من 1 يونيو 2021
ووزير الاقتصاد يؤكد أن القرار خطوة جديدة تعكس الأهمية التي توليها #حكومة_الإمارات لدعم الاقتصاد وتعزيز جهوزيته للمستقبل@Economyae pic.twitter.com/PSfwSYlJl7
— UAEGOV (@uaegov) May 19, 2021