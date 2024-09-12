The UAE Arrests Filipino Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Over 100 Children In Philippines

A Filipino man accused of sexually exploiting 120 children has been arrested in Dubai. Philippine Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. made this announcement during a Filipino community gathering on Sunday, September 8.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

The UAE stepped in…

The suspect, who was on Interpol’s wanted list, was captured with the cooperation of the UAE. Abalos explained that the man used a Facebook page to target minors, including children as young as 10, to lure victims. The operation highlights the international collaboration needed to combat such cross-border crimes.

Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. took to Facebook and said,

“A notorious and ruthless big-time child trafficker who preys on hundreds of Filipino children has been arrested in the UAE. With our cooperation and the help of the UAE government, we will return this child trafficker to the Philippines”

Abalos described the arrest as a significant win and an important advance in the government’s ongoing battle against human trafficking and efforts to safeguard children from abusers.

He called the arrest a major victory in the fight against human trafficking and a crucial step in protecting children. He warned, “For the heartless abusers of minors, the message is clear: You have no safe haven; wherever you go, you will surely face the law and justice will prevail.”