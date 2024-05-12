The UAE Denounces Netanyahu’s Comment On Their Participation In The Civil Administration of Gaza

In an interview with Dr Phil McGraw which aired on Thursday, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that the UAE and other countries are willing to participate in a civil administration for the Gaza Strip under Israeli occupation.

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan rejected Netanyahu’s statement that the UAE is willing to participate in a civil administration for the Gaza Strip

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, rejected Netanyahu’s statement and clarified the UAE’s position on the matter in a Tweet. He said that the UAE is prepared to support a Palestinian government that meets the hopes and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Abdullah bin Zayed denounces statements by Israeli Prime Minister#WamNews https://t.co/I4oyAmEMD2 pic.twitter.com/BFT3bBK8Rq — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) May 11, 2024

Dr. Phil asked PM Netanyahu what would happen after Hamas is defeated, to which he replied:

We probably will have to have some kind of civilian government, some civil administration by Gazans that are not committed to our destruction, possibly with the aid of the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other countries that, I think, want to see stability and peace.