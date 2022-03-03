The UAE Has Officially Entered The “Recovery Phase”

The UAE has finally entered the recovery phase from the pandemic!

There’s been a stark decline in the number of infections, allowing for authorities to lift certain restrictions – resulting in the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols across the nation.

#NCEMA: These positive indicators showed that the country had entered the recovery stage due to the decline in infections and the efforts to contain the pandemic.

Moreover, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), shared a series of tweets affirming that with the support of “the UAE’s leadership, the country managed to achieve outstanding outcomes and enter the recovery stage.”

The safe return to schools and the resumption of local and international exams was a crucial shift in the UAE. And with that, community surveys, questionaries and sampling polls also found that the index for optimism regarding living conditions in the Emirates is quite high.

