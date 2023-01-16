Latest
The UAE Offers Its Condolences To The Victims Of The Nepal Plane Crash
The UAE offered its condolences to the families of the victims of the Nepal plane crash and stands in solidarity with the nation and its people. On Sunday, January 15 a plane crashed in Nepal where 68 of the 72 people on board did not survive.
WAM reported that the UAE expressed its sincere condolences to Nepal, the people and families of the victim of the Nepal plane crash
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences. They also expressed solidarity with the Nepali government. As well as the people and to the families of the victims. The ministry also expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
#UAE offers condolences , stands in solidarity with #Nepal over victims of plane crash#WamNews https://t.co/WtLDjVxjQ9 pic.twitter.com/OpS00m3Nyx
— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) January 15, 2023
Authorities reported this tragic accident as the 3rd deadliest crash in Nepal’s history
According to the Aviation Safety Network, this plane crash led to the death of 68 people so far. Authorities resumed the search on Monday morning for the remaining 4 people on the flight. Initially, the search was called off Sunday night.
