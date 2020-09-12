JUST IN: The UAE Records 1007 New COVID-19 Cases The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Saturday, September 12 have recorded 1007 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE. 1007 New Cases

1 New Death

521 New Recoveries

78,849 Total Cases

96,287 Total Tests

68,983 Total Recoveries

9,467 Active Cases

399 Total Deaths

After seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, local authorities are cracking down on establishments & individuals flouting preventative COVID-19 regulations now more than ever In a recent nationwide briefing, MoHAP and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA) warned the public against the dangers of organising social gatherings or parties and reminded them that those who breach COVID-19 guidelines would be subject to severe legal action. 88% of all infections over the past two weeks were as a result of family and social gatherings This was stated by Dr Farida Al Hosani, a health sector spokeswoman on Thursday, September 10 during the country’s latest media briefing, where she further emphasized on the stark consequences of congregating in large numbers. ALSO READ: NCEMA Confirms That There Will Be NO Curfew Nor Lockdowns Imposed In The UAE Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

