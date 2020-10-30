The UAE Has Taken A Strong Stand Against The Terrorist Attack In Paris

These incidents were also followed by an attack at the French consulate in Jeddah which led to the injury of a security guard.

The extremist attacks in France left people around the world shook on Thursday. A knife attack that killed three people and a gun incident on the same day led to others praying for the families of the victims and lots of discussion around these acts of violence across France.

While the knife-attacker was identified as a Tunisian national, the gunman was immediately shot dead after he threatened the police.

In a statement given to WAM, the UAE “strongly condemned” the attack in Nice. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation also took a stand against all forms of violence and terrorism that are a threat to security “ in contravention of religious and humanitarian values and principles.”

The Ministry has also passed on their condolences to the families of the victims with good wishes of recovery to the ones that were injured.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC )Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf also stated the same while reconfirming the GCC’s stand against all forms of terrorism and extremism. He also mentioned that it is important to dry up all sources of finance and support for such activities.