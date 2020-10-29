The UAE Just Made It To The Top 10 Safest Countries In The World

If there’s one country that knows how to outdo itself every time and keep its maintain the standards to be the safest , it’s the land of the Burj Khalifa and breaking records. Speaking of being amazing, the UAE just made it to another important list.

The report gathered data from a whopping 144 countries to check how safe people feel in the place they call home. While the UAE had an incredible score of 92, Singapore aced the list with 97 points.

Afghanistan was ranked the least safe (second year in a row) with 43 points.

But that’s not where the report stops. It also ranked these countries on the basis of how safe people feel out there while walking alone. And of course, the UAE did not disappoint.

The country made it to the top 5 for this list