The UAE Just Made It To The Top 10 Safest Countries In The World
If there’s one country that knows how to outdo itself every time and keep its maintain the standards to be the safest, it’s the land of the Burj Khalifa and breaking records. Speaking of being amazing, the UAE just made it to another important list.
The Gallup’s 2020 Global Law and Order report is out and the UAE just made it to the Top 10 Safest Countries In The WORLD
The report gathered data from a whopping 144 countries to check how safe people feel in the place they call home. While the UAE had an incredible score of 92, Singapore aced the list with 97 points.
Afghanistan was ranked the least safe (second year in a row) with 43 points.
But that’s not where the report stops. It also ranked these countries on the basis of how safe people feel out there while walking alone. And of course, the UAE did not disappoint.
The country made it to the top 5 for this list
It is also mentioned that the economically developed countries with strong laws made their residents feel safest while walking alone.
In case you were curious, Gallup’s Index asked these questions to people to analyse their results:
- In the city or area where you live, do you have confidence in the local police force?
- Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?
- Within the last 12 months, have you had money or property stolen from you or another household member?
- Within the past 12 months, have you been assaulted or mugged?