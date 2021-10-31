The UAE Withdraws Diplomats From Lebanon And Bans UAE Citizens From Travelling

The UAE announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Lebanon in solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, said the decision to withdraw the diplomats affirms the UAE’s solidarity with the Kingdom in light of the ‘unacceptable approach’ of some Lebanese officials towards Saudi.

Al Marar pointed to the continuity of work in the Consular Section and Visa Centre in the country’s mission to Beirut during the current period. The UAE has also decided to prevent its citizens from travelling to Lebanon. This follows Saudi and Bahrain earlier recalling their ambassadors from Lebanon, with KSA also banning imports from the country.

The 150,000+ Lebanese residents living in the UAE are not affected by the move

News of the move comes days after George Kordahi, the Lebanese information minister, caused controversy with his comments about Saudi Arabia and the war in Yemen

The presidents and chief executives of the Lebanese Business Councils (LBCs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have strongly condemned the statements made by the Lebanese Information Minister against the Saudi-led Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen.

In a joint statement issued today, they affirmed their rejection of turning Lebanon into a platform for attacking and insulting brotherly countries and threatening their security and sovereignty by being a source of contraband smuggling.

“We renew our rejection to this approach and call on the Lebanese leadership to take all necessary steps to return Lebanon to its normal position and into the Arab fold and to maintain the country’s strong relations with the GCC countries,”.

The Lebanese expats continued, they will not tolerate any attempts to jeopardise the future of their businesses and families by such derogatory and unacceptable remarks against our brotherly peoples of the Gulf.

Via Wam.ae.

