An Iconic Tonino Lamborghini Property Is Coming To Dubai!

Dubai is about to get a luxurious Italian touch!

Gulf Land Property Developers has joined forces with the illustrious Tonino Lamborghini Group to unveil a brand-new upscale residential community right in the heart of Meydan, Dubai.

This partnership brings the unmistakable flair of Italian design straight from the Tonino Lamborghini design house in Italy to the Middle East, promising residents an exquisite blend of sophistication and innovation.

This new residential haven is more than just a place to live—it’s a lifestyle statement

The scale of this project is impressive, featuring 750,000 square feet of luxurious living space spread across 2 buildings with 6 floors and 2 buildings with 12 floors. Whether you’re looking for a cosy one-bedroom apartment or a sprawling four-bedroom suite, each unit will feature top-tier materials, interiors, and kitchens designed by Tonino Lamborghini’s studios.

Gulf Land Property Developers are currently working on 2 more unique luxury living projects—Paradise Hills and Serenity Lakes

Gulf Land Property Developers is a leading Property Developer in Dubai with many years of successful projects delivered in the UAE. Gulf Land’s know-how in real estate has been recognized for many years thanks to their expertise and the success of their projects.

So you better keep your eyes peeled for this new one!

This post was done in collaboration with Gulf Land Property.