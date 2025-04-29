Top 10 Bars In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Look no further because we’ve got your covered with ten amazing bars in Dubai with unique vibes- there’s something for everyone here, so keep scrolling and plan out your evening now!
Where? FIVE Luxe, JBR
Price? $$$$, book ahead for peak times
Ranked 50th on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2023, this intimate, cosmos-inspired bar features a marble bar, inky blue decor, and twinkling ceiling lights. Known for world-class mixology and exclusivity, it’s a favourite.
A gold-dipped sky bar in Dubai’s iconic seven-star hotel, Gilt offers lavish interiors with crystal fairy lights and gold leaf walls. Mixologist Thibault Méquignon crafts smoky, bitter, and sweet cocktails, paired with stunning city views.
Price? $$$$, dress code enforced.
Price? $$$, expect crowds.
A revival of the iconic Miami Rose Bar, this red-hued lounge brings sultry glamour with a top-tier cocktail menu crafted by mixologists from London’s Annabel’s. It’s poised to be a nightlife mainstay.
Where? Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island
Vibe? Chic, seductive, not pretentious.
This quirky bar blends 1960s vibes, Hong Kong neon, and comic book flair. Cocktails like the curry colada are served in creative glassware, paired with luxe tapas like Wagyu carpaccio. Perfect for a fun, eclectic night.
Where? The Opus, Business Bay
Vibes? Playful, intimate, great for groups or dates.
If you’re in search of a bar that captures Dubai’s dynamic elegance and transports you into a world of sky-high indulgence, look no further than FAI Lounge. This hidden jewel perched on Level 9, this rooftop retreat fuses Caribbean soul, Arabian charm, and cosmopolitan glamour, offering a bespoke bar experience unlike any other in the city. The setting is intimate yet vibrant, welcoming just over 70 guests with a mix of sleek indoor seating and breezy alfresco lounges that invite you to sink in and stay a while.
By day, guests can unwind by the infinity pool, savouring exquisite seafood specialities and ceviches infused with Caribbean influences. As the sun sets, FAI Lounge transforms into a chic evening venue, where the ambience is elevated by curated music and a sophisticated crowd. The culinary offerings are a testament to refined taste, featuring dishes like Herb Baked Escargot, Sea Bass Ceviche, and Lobster Risotto. Complementing the menu is an array of handcrafted cocktails and a selection of fine beverages, ensuring a delightful gastronomic journey. With its captivating views, sophisticated ambience, and exceptional service, FAI Lounge stands out as a premier destination for luxury seekers in Dubai.
Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated nightcap, a pre-dinner aperitif, or a scene to impress, FAI Lounge delivers glamour with grace, making it an essential stop on Dubai’s luxury circuit
Where? FAI Lounge- Level 9, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour
Vibe? Romantic, sophisticated, with a touch of exotic charm. Ideal for date nights, special occasions, or impressing out-of-town guests
