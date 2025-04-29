Top 10 Bars In Dubai

So you’re looking for some night out inspo…

Look no further because we’ve got your covered with ten amazing bars in Dubai with unique vibes- there’s something for everyone here, so keep scrolling and plan out your evening now!

10. Mimi Kakushi is an absolute must-try

Ranked 40th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list for two consecutive years, this 1920s Osaka-inspired bar offers a sultry lounge with Japanese-influenced cocktails like the Kiyo-Mizu (whiskey, vanilla, coffee, matcha). The Art-Deco interiors and creative drink menu rival top bars in London or New York.

Where? Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Vibe? Sophisticated, dimly lit, perfect for a glamorous night out Price? $$$, reservations recommended

9. At Paradiso it’s always a carnival

Crowned the world’s best bar by World’s 50 Best, this Barcelona import brings surreal theatrics with carousel horses, hot air balloons, and cocktails served in glowing bottles or steam trains. The rooftop terrace overlooks Palm Jumeirah.

Where? FIVE Luxe, JBR Vibe? Whimsical, high-energy, Instagram-worthy Price? $$$$, book ahead for peak times 8. Galaxy Bar for an out-of-this-world experience

Where? Gate Village, DIFC Vibe? Cozy, upscale, with a speakeasy feel. Price? $$$, reservations advised

7. Gilt for some of that 24-karat magic A gold-dipped sky bar in Dubai’s iconic seven-star hotel, Gilt offers lavish interiors with crystal fairy lights and gold leaf walls. Mixologist Thibault Méquignon crafts smoky, bitter, and sweet cocktails, paired with stunning city views. Where? Burj Al Arab, 27th floor Vibe? Extravagant, perfect for special occasions. Price? $$$$, dress code enforced. 6. Honeycomb Hi-Fi is quite literally a hidden gem that’s perfect for music lovers Dubai’s first listening bar, hidden behind a vinyl shop, it’s a haven for audiophiles with high-fidelity speakers and a retro vibe. Expect Japanese-inspired cocktails like the Bullet Train (whisky, vermouth, coffee) and izakaya-style bites. Where? Pullman Hotel Downtown, Business Bay Vibe? Edgy, unpretentious, ideal for music lovers Price? $$, 21+ after 10 PM

5. There’s no night out without Zuma Dubai

A World’s 50 Best Bars staple and the highest-ranked bar in the Middle East, Zuma’s upstairs bar is packed nightly. Its Japanese-rooted cocktail menu, featuring sake and specialist spirits, draws a chic crowd.

Where? Gate Village, DIFC Vibe? Buzzing, sophisticated, great for after-work drinks. Price? $$$, expect crowds. 4. Electric Pawn Shop is the spot for the unconventional Inspired by 1970s New York Chinatown, this grungy bar offers Asian-influenced cocktails with quirky menu quotes and regular DJ sets. It’s a refreshing contrast to Dubai’s usual glitz. Where? The H Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road Vibe? Underground, lively, great for dancing. Price : $$ 3. Rose Bar for those nights straight out of a Bond movie A revival of the iconic Miami Rose Bar, this red-hued lounge brings sultry glamour with a top-tier cocktail menu crafted by mixologists from London’s Annabel’s. It’s poised to be a nightlife mainstay. Where? Delano Dubai, Bluewaters Island Vibe? Chic, seductive, not pretentious. Price? $$$, reservations suggested

2. Go against the current with Salmon Guru Dubai This quirky bar blends 1960s vibes, Hong Kong neon, and comic book flair. Cocktails like the curry colada are served in creative glassware, paired with luxe tapas like Wagyu carpaccio. Perfect for a fun, eclectic night. Where? The Opus, Business Bay Vibes? Playful, intimate, great for groups or dates. Price? $$$, happy hour available.

1. FAI Lounge for those who want it with a bit of luxury

If you’re in search of a bar that captures Dubai’s dynamic elegance and transports you into a world of sky-high indulgence, look no further than FAI Lounge. This hidden jewel perched on Level 9, this rooftop retreat fuses Caribbean soul, Arabian charm, and cosmopolitan glamour, offering a bespoke bar experience unlike any other in the city. The setting is intimate yet vibrant, welcoming just over 70 guests with a mix of sleek indoor seating and breezy alfresco lounges that invite you to sink in and stay a while.

By day, guests can unwind by the infinity pool, savouring exquisite seafood specialities and ceviches infused with Caribbean influences. As the sun sets, FAI Lounge transforms into a chic evening venue, where the ambience is elevated by curated music and a sophisticated crowd. The culinary offerings are a testament to refined taste, featuring dishes like Herb Baked Escargot, Sea Bass Ceviche, and Lobster Risotto. Complementing the menu is an array of handcrafted cocktails and a selection of fine beverages, ensuring a delightful gastronomic journey. With its captivating views, sophisticated ambience, and exceptional service, FAI Lounge stands out as a premier destination for luxury seekers in Dubai.​

Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated nightcap, a pre-dinner aperitif, or a scene to impress, FAI Lounge delivers glamour with grace, making it an essential stop on Dubai’s luxury circuit

Where? FAI Lounge- Level 9, Palace Dubai Creek Harbour

Vibe? Romantic, sophisticated, with a touch of exotic charm. Ideal for date nights, special occasions, or impressing out-of-town guests

Price? $$$ (upscale), expect premium pricing for drinks and food