Tourists Can Now Get Vaccinated In Abu Dhabi For FREE

Tourists with visit visas issued by the emirate of Abu Dhabi are now eligible to get FREE COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

Those looking to get vaccinated can sign up on the SEHA app using their UID and passport details. You will have to carry along your passport and visa copy to the vaccination centre once you’ve booked in your vaccine slot.

The available vaccines are Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Visitors from other emirates will not be able to drive down to Abu Dhabi for the vaccine

You must have a visit or tourist visa issued by the capital to be able to apply for the vaccines.

