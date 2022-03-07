Tributes Are Pouring In For The Beloved Indian Vlogger Who Was Found Dead In Dubai

Hailing from Kerala, India, Rifa Mehnu was a vlogging star and a young mother whose untimely demise left the community completed disturbed.

Rifa was found dead on Tuesday, March 1 at her apartment in Al Jafiliya, Dubai by her husband, Mehnaz Mehnu after he returned from dinner with friends. The incident was shared by her family and friends on social media, however, the circumstances of Mehnu’s death have not been made clear.

The 21-year-old has over 336k followers on Instagram and 100k subscribers on YouTube and is survived by her husband and two-year-old son, named Hasan Mehnu

Her body was repatriated to her homeland for final rites on Thursday.

Rifa’s often vlogged on lifestyle, fashion and food: her most recent reel was made in collab with her husband, three days before her death, at the Kozhikode restaurant in Al Qusais.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑𝐌𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐮 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (@mehnu_family_919)

A number of tributes have been pouring in for the Malayalee vlogger

Gone too soon, Rifa has hundreds of thousands of admirers who have expressed their disbelief over the shocking news.

Family and friends have been sharing videos and pictures in memory of Rifa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A D I Y A✨ (@fadiya__vp)

Our deep condolences go out to Rifa’s loved ones and fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑🇷​🇮​🇫​🇦​ 🇲​🇪​🇭​🇳​🇺 (@rifa_mehnu_919)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE Is Allowing Ukrainians Entry Into The Country Visa-Free From March 3

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai