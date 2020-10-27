Not Just Emiratis But Now UAE-Bound Residents From 56 Countries Can Now Take A PCR Test Upon Arrival

This is MASSIVE!

So now not just Emiratis but UAE-bound residents from select countries will be able to fly to Dubai and receive a PCR test on arrival.

Emirates shared this update on their official website on Monday, October 26.

Residents from the below 56 countries can either bring a negative test certificate with them to Dubai (valid within the last 96 hours) or opt for a test on arrival at DXB

Destinations that can receive a PCR test upon arrival include:

Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle)