UAE Officials Explain The Differences Between The Four Available Vaccines
Currently, there are four vaccines that have been approved for use in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca.
And the question on everyone’s mind is what are the differences between the vaccinations? And which vaccine is the best out of the lot?
Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, answered all the above questions and more.
She explained that all these jabs are the same in the sense that they all trigger the body to produce antibodies to fight a COVID infection.
Many people focus on differences in vaccines and how they are manufactured and preserved. However, despite these differences, vaccines are similar in stimulating the body by producing antibodies, giving the necessary immunity in the event of exposure to the virus.
The differences between the four vaccines; Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca EXPLAINED:
1/2. Sputnik V and AstraZeneca
Both AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccine are based on a viral vector. It is placed on another virus called adenovirus, which is modified and then molecules of the emerging Covid-19 virus are added to it. The virus is considered weak but sufficient to produce antibodies.
3. Pfizer-BioNTech
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine works with RNA technology. This means that part of the virus’ gene code is injected into the body, prompting it to start producing the s-protein on the shell of the virus, triggering an immune response.
4. Sinopharm
The Sinopharm vaccine works by using dead viral particles to expose the body’s immune system to the virus without risking a reaction. The vaccine stimulates the human immune system and forms antibodies to resist the Covid-19 virus.
