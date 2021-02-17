UAE Officials Explain The Differences Between The Four Available Vaccines

Currently, there are four vaccines that have been approved for use in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca.

And the question on everyone’s mind is what are the differences between the vaccinations? And which vaccine is the best out of the lot?

Dr Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE Health Sector, answered all the above questions and more.

She explained that all these jabs are the same in the sense that they all trigger the body to produce antibodies to fight a COVID infection.