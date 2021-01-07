Announcements
UAE Embassy In Washington Warns Citizens To Obey Curfew Amid The Shocking US Capitol Breach
2020 2.0 here we go.
Shocking protest footages from Washinton DC are surfacing and the situation looks nothing less than a Hollywood political thriller production.
Washington DC is under strict nightly curfew following aggressive protests and storming of the US Capitol by President Trump supporters.
Amid this alarming unrest, the UAE Embassy in Washington has called for all of its citizens to comply with the citywide nightly curfew timings (6pm on Wednesday until 6am Thursday)
The tweet also issued an advisory to all to keep away from the rioting areas around the city.
The deadly pro-Trump riots saw a woman being shot inside the building and led to the death of 4 people on Capitol grounds
Moreover, 52 people have been detained as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
Adding to this, a number of staff members from the White House have handed in their resignations seeing the scale of the violent and deadly protests; where groups barged into the building in an attempt to block the certification of the presidential election results.
As a result, Congress had to temporarily postpone its session to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Till now we’ve only seen visuals like this on the silver screen. Hunger Games. Purge. etc.
Furthermore, Washington DC’s Mayor Muriel Bowser further issued a public emergency order for 15 whole days to cover the Presidential Inauguration Day.
Experts believe that local businesses in the city could be heavily impacted considering the COVID-19 restrictions along with the newly introduced curfew and presidential restrictions.
