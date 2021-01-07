UAE Embassy In Washington Warns Citizens To Obey Curfew Amid The Shocking US Capitol Breach

2020 2.0 here we go.

Shocking protest footages from Washinton DC are surfacing and the situation looks nothing less than a Hollywood political thriller production.

Washington DC is under strict nightly curfew following aggressive protests and storming of the US Capitol by President Trump supporters.

Amid this alarming unrest, the UAE Embassy in Washington has called for all of its citizens to comply with the citywide nightly curfew timings (6pm on Wednesday until 6am Thursday)

The tweet also issued an advisory to all to keep away from the rioting areas around the city.