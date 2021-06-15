The UAE Extends The Travel Ban On 4 South-Asian Countries

The travel ban on inbound passenger flights from four South Asian countries; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka has been extended until July 7.

This date is subject to further extension depending on the COVID-19 cases in the country. The entry ban to the UAE affects all those who have entered the aforementioned countries over the past 14 days.

Only diplomats, UAE nationals, and Golden Visa holders are exempt from the travel ban. Exempt passengers will be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken 48 hours before their departure with a QR code and must comply with a 10-day quarantine upon arrival. Additionally, cargo flights will remain unaffected.

Authorities initially barred entry to travellers from these four South-Asian on May 12, 2021.