UAE Food Bank To Deliver 3 Million Meals & Promote Social Responsibility This Ramadan

Get ready to feel the love and warmth of the UAE Food Bank as they spread goodness and joy this Ramadan. Led by Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, this humanitarian initiative is all about giving back to those in need.

With the goal of delivering 3 million meals and food parcels to underprivileged people both at home and abroad, the UAE Food Bank is on a mission to make a real difference in people’s lives. They also want to manage food surplus and raise awareness about the important issue of zero food waste.

As Dawoud Al Hajri, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank, says,

Through the collection and distribution of both monetary and food donations to those in need, the initiatives will encourage volunteering and engagement in the Bank’s operations and activities, promoting social ideals of goodness and cohesion.

The Bank is partnering with the Emirates Red Crescent, hotels, restaurants, and other food enterprises to collect and deliver the meals

Even hotels and Iftar tents are getting involved by collecting any surplus food and delivering it to the Bank and charitable organizations.

The UAE Food Bank is also launching the ‘Your Harees on us’ initiative to promote social responsibility and volunteering among community members

This thoughtful initiative encourages restaurants to reserve at least one portion of Harees, a traditional Emirati dish, and distribute it to Iftar tents. As Manal bin Yaarouf, Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank Steering Committee, says, “This aims to foster the values of giving and generosity.”

