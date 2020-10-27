The UAE Gets Doused In Praises For Being A Leading Example Of Tolerance And Peace 

The UAE is being hailed as the leading example of tolerance and peace in the region and it’s no surprise why.

On Monday, October 26 Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in his Palace Heidi Venamor, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE and Australian ambassador was all PRAISES for the Emirates. Boom, such a flex!

The Aussie ambassador was summoned upon to discuss issues of common interest and means to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and Australia in various fields.

Venamor praised the role of the UAE and its relentless efforts in laying the foundations for peace, tolerance and coexistence among human beings worldwide

The global recognition of the UAE’s tolerance comes after the launch of several initiatives to promote stability and prosperity worldwide.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the relations between the UAE and Australia are distinguished and are witnessing continuous development thanks to the support of their countries’ leaderships.