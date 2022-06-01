UAE Residents Mourn The Untimely Demise Of The Legendary Indian Singer KK

On Tuesday, May 31, the passing of Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was announced.

At the age of 53, he supposedly collapsed after returning to his hotel room after a performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Kolkata Police has registered his passing as a case of unnatural death, the police are awaiting the late singer’s family at the New Market police station.

His passing is a loss to the world, as KK was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry.

KK’s sudden demise is currently under investigation.