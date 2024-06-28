UAE Nationals Abroad Face Surge in Thefts

UAE Peeps! Be careful of thefts during your next trip abroad.

Lately, there have been several complaints from UAE nationals living abroad about increasing robbery cases. MoFA has stepped in to advise all its citizens on travel guidelines.

UAE’s MoFA has warned Emirati travelers about thefts in Europe, saying to be extra careful in Spain, Georgia, Italy, UK, France, and Austria.

In light of increased incidents of theft targeting UAE nationals across several European countries, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has issued a comprehensive advisory aimed at ensuring the safety of Emirati travelers.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of exercising caution and vigilance while traveling in the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Georgia, the Italian Republic, the United Kingdom, the French Republic, and the Republic of Austria.

Listed below are the travel guidelines shared officially by the MoFA:

Avoid wearing valuable or rare items.

Keep official documents secure at your place of residence.

Book cars and hotels through reputable global companies to avoid scams and fraud.

MoFA encouraged UAE nationals to stay informed about specific travel guidelines

UAE nationals should stay updated on travel guidelines through the UAE traveler page on the ministry’s website and app. MoFA recommends that travelers register for the “Twajudi” service, which provides crucial assistance and support during emergencies abroad.

Additionally, they advise Emiratis to save the emergency contact number for UAE nationals (0097180024) for immediate assistance and guidance.

Pursuant to the high number of thefts involving UAE nationals in the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Georgia, the Italian Republic, the United Kingdom, the French Republic and the Republic of Austria, MoFA advises Emirati travelers to exercise caution and vigilance:

– MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) June 27, 2024

MoFA continues to monitor the situation closely and urges all UAE nationals traveling to these destinations to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and adhere to local laws and regulations.

