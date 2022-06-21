UAE Temperatures To Near 50°C With Humidity Levels At 100% As Summer Officially Commences

It is OFFICIALLY Summer in the UAE and The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is forecasting dry, dusty and humid weather in the days ahead🥵

Temps are set to touch 46°C in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and 43°C in Dubai. The NCM also added that humidity could soar well over 93% in Dubai and 81% in the capital this coming weekend☀️

The country will also experience dust storms and bouts of hot air on Thursday and Friday

So keep ’em brollies and face masks handy when heading outdoors this summer.

