UAE Schools & Universities Are LEVELLING UP By Offering COVID-Vaccines On Campus 

Choose Vaccine, Not Fear.

With just those four words, Ajman University has managed to convince us to get vaccinated ASAP.

Several schools and universities across the UAE have upped their game by opening COVID-19 vaccination centres on the campus as part of their efforts to support the community’s wellbeing & to help restore normal campus life. The faster we vaccinate ourselves, the faster we can achieve herd immunity and move on with our lives.

The inoculation drive will be catering to faculty members, students, alumni and their families in a bid to support the country’s vaccine drive.

Specialised admin workers are setting up medical teams in partaking campuses to ensure that the inoculation drive runs without any complications!