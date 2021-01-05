UK Celebs Are Holidaying In Dubai Amid The Tier 4 Lockdown & People Are NOT Happy About This 

Call it FOMO, call it unethical or call it unfair, chaps in the UK are just NOT happy with celebs and influencers rushing to party in Dubai amid tier 4, COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

Making their way to the warm shores of Dubai to escape the plummeting weather in Europe, the stars of Love Island, Brit influencers and even sportsment are enjoying the best of Dubai while their fellow comrades are keeping things low-key at home amid the COVID-19 movement restrictions.

While some may be feeling a lil FOMO, others are calling out these individuals for their irresponsible behaviour and back-to-back travel plans during a ranging pandemic…

Let’s hope this meme NEVER sees the light of the day… but the reaction would be pretty apt.