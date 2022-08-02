د . إAEDSRر . س

People Are Awesome: Volunteers Are Restoring Fujairah

Following the worst floods the UAE has seen in 3 decades, emergency services from all Emirates have been hard at work to rebuild parts of Fujairah.

And along with the authorities, 650 volunteers set about to clear debris and restore order on the streets as well as supporting the families displaced from their homes.

Volunteers are restoring Fujairah

The volunteer efforts were a collaboration on a national level, lead by NECMA in cooperation with local Fujairah government

Volunteers are cleaning streets, as well as supporting families in the local areas affected by the floods

Learn more about the National Volunteering programme here

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show:Expats In Fujairah Share Aid With Those Affected By The UAE Floods

