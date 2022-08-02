People Are Awesome: Volunteers Are Restoring Fujairah

Following the worst floods the UAE has seen in 3 decades, emergency services from all Emirates have been hard at work to rebuild parts of Fujairah.

And along with the authorities, 650 volunteers set about to clear debris and restore order on the streets as well as supporting the families displaced from their homes.

Volunteers are restoring Fujairah

The volunteer efforts were a collaboration on a national level, lead by NECMA in cooperation with local Fujairah government

بجهود مشتركة بين@mocduae،و @NCEMAUAE ،وعدة جهات معنية، أعلن فريق عمل الفرص الوطنية للتطوع خلال الأزمات، عقب اجتماعه الأول، عن خطة للمرحلة المقبلة، لتأهيل وتنظيف المناطق المتضررة ومعالجة آثار الأمطار والسيول في المناطق الشرقية من قبل المتطوعين، وبالتنسيق مع حكومة الفجيرة pic.twitter.com/Fi1H68TgDg — وزارة تنمية المجتمع (@MOCDUAE) July 31, 2022

Volunteers are cleaning streets, as well as supporting families in the local areas affected by the floods

Learn more about the National Volunteering programme here

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show:Expats In Fujairah Share Aid With Those Affected By The UAE Floods