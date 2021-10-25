11 Ways To Ring In Diwali In Dubai This 2021

Diwali is ringing in the festive season and this year, the occasion is promising a world full of positivity and celebrations glittering across this skyscraper-studded city.

On the occasion of the auspicious festival of lights (that celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness), in the grandest way possible, Dubai will be treating the Indian community and all those celebrating to memorable shows across the city.

The night skies will be aglow with drone shows, fireworks and light shows, malls will see sales and discounts and restos will get doused in lights and lamps to do justice to the Hindu festival (also celebrated by Jains and Sikhs).

So without further ado, here are 11 ways to commemorate Diwali in Dubai

11. Drive by Bur Dubai for a dose of pure magic from November 1-5

Al Mankhool, Dubai is really the place to be during Diwali! Always a vibe with the streets, buildings, offices, restos and even MALL decked up with colourful fairy lights from the top to the bottom. Issa festival of lights indeed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim & Den -Dubai Food Bloggers (@wheremyfoodat)

10. Witness a whimsical show this Diwali at The Pointe, Palm (from Friday, 29 October to Saturday, 6 November)

The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah is inviting Indian expats and all those looking for a memorable night out to enjoy UNREAL Diwali celebrations. Enjoy the world’s largest dancing fountain lighting up for the occasion and restos shelling out the best deals and themed nights for you to really get a taste of India right here in Dubai.

Dates? From Friday, 29 October to Saturday, 6 November

Where? The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Time? Between 7pm-10pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm)

9. Shop Diwali gifts and more from ‘Ripe By The Bay’ at Dubai Festival City Mall until Saturday, 13 November

This Diwali market will offer everything from festive bites to handmade Indian accessories, art and clothing. Shop all things festive from this neighbourhood mall until Saturday, 13 November.

Shoppers can also enter the draw and win a Honda Accord EX Turbo 2021 with purchases made over AED300 or more!

Dates? Until Saturday, 13 November

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival City Mall (@dubaifestivalcitymall)

8. Pamper your famjam and friends with Diwali Hampers from Khau Galli

Impress your loved ones, family and business partners this Diwali with special Gift Hampers from Indian street food restaurant Khau Galli. Choose from a variety of options that include wooden baskets beautifully decorated with festive themes and traditional brass jars filled with premium dry fruits. Meenakari and authentic Rajasthani and Gujrati gift boxes are also available in all sizes. Diwali Hampers prices start at AED50 and can be customised to suit individual budgets and choices.

Where? Khau Galli, Cluster T, Lake Level, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Contact 0509256061 for more deets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khau Galli Dubai (@khaugallidubai)

Sagar Ratna:

The pure vegetarian Rajasthani restaurant in Dubai, Sagar Ratna, is offering fresh desi ghee Mithai (no preservatives added) for Diwali.

Prices of Desi Ghee sweet boxes by Sagar Ratna start at AED80 and go up to AED 120.

Where:

Mag 214, Lake Level 3, Cluster R JLT. Contact: 044-533364

Near Lamcy Plaza, Oud Metha, Dubai. Contact: 043795493

Bikanervala:

Choose from a plethora of sweets that and Indian festive dishes to ring in the biggest Indian festival of the year.

6. Attend the starstudded Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night where A-list Bollywood celebs will be descending upon Dubai

Bollywood A-listers from Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan and Nawazuddin Siddique to Nivin Pauly and Urvashi Rautela will be gracing Dubai this weekend with their presence to attend the glam event taking place at The Meydan Hotel on Thursday, 28 October.

Where? The Meydan Hotel

Dates? Thursday, 28 October

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare Middle East (@filmfareme)

5. This weekend Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting Jubin Nautiyal LIVE in concert! Friday, October 29 (ring in Diwali with some romantic tunes and a soulful performance)

Catch Indian cinema’s current leading male vocalist live in concert this Friday, October 29 as he performs recent hits such as Bawara Mann, Kaabil Hoon and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, and his latest Hollywood single, Breaking the Rules.

Dates? Friday, October 29

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Time? 9pm onwards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Blood Middle East (@blubloodme)

4. Enjoy deals and offers from your FAVE brands, as well as, live performances at malls across the city

Celebrate Diwali the Indian festival of lights, and enjoy shopping experiences with endless fun and plenty of excitement. From amazing deals and offers from your FAVE brands to live performances at malls across the city.

Where? City Wide

When? 29 Oct – 13 Nov

More deets, here.

3. Celebrate Diwali AKA the biggest festival of lights and FIREWORKS from 4-6 November at the island

This means lights, performances, VIBRANT decor, fireworks, music, themed menus, special offers and so many more events to ring in the biggest Hindu festival for Indian expats and everyone celebrating here in the UAE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bluewaters (@bluewatersdubai)

2. Buy gold and win BIG this Diwali in Dubai!

Make the most of Diwali in Dubai with INCREDIBLE prizes. Shop for fabulous new jewellery with unbeatable deals at participating outlets in the city, and you could stand the chance to win up to AED150,000!! For not one but 15 lucky winners! The perfect way to light up Diwali with your loved ones, and enjoy 50-75% off on diamonds and more!!

Dates? 21 Oct – 6 Nov

More info, here.

1. Diwali Celebrations At EXPO 2020 Will Run From Oct 29 – Nov 4 At The Al Wasl Plaza & On The Jubilee Stage

The festival of lights will be celebrated in full swing at Expo 2020 Dubai with traditional décor and vibrant projection displays. Performers lined up for the occasion include Peter Cat, When Chai Met Toast, Shilpa Ananth and Dhol Tasha, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage, Late Nights @ Expo. The festivities will run from Friday, October 29 until Thursday, November 4.