Everything Residents Need To Know About The UAE’s First Cabinet Meeting Of 2021

A Cabinet meeting was chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday, January 24, 2021, where many crucial decisions were approved by the Ruler of Dubai.

Starting from a new UAE residency policy allowing students to sponsor families, to establishing an embassy in Tel Aviv, here’s all you need to know about the UAE’s very first cabinet meeting of 2021.

Firstly, Sheikh Mohammed wrapped up 2020 by noting the government’s successes, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and added that,

2020 was an exceptional year full of national achievements in all sectors worthy of pride, noting that he is proud of the government’s successes, despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He then moved on to stress that “health protection will remain our priority” for the ongoing year as we navigate our way out of the pandemic and back to normalcy.

First and foremost, the Cabinet approved the “Federal Government Public Debt Strategy 2021-2023”

This is in line with the current approach of the government to improve its financial planning, achieve financial sustainability and create a competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation.

The strategy is a general framework for motivating the national financial and banking sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed further clarified that,