Latest
Famous Youtuber Sentenced For Drug Consumption in Dubai
An 18-year-old Saudi Youtuber was caught smoking Hashish in his Business Bay apartment, February last year. This week, he was referred to the Court of Misdemanour.
The famous Dubai-based Youtuber was sentenced to six-months imprisonment for the consumption of drugs
February last year, the Youtuber and his two male friends and a female minor were all caught and facing serious charges. The Anti-Narcotics Department at Dubai Police were tipped-off about the teen’s possession of drugs, according to official records.
The Youtuber was accused of possession and planting three marijuana plants in his apartment. One of the male suspects claimed that he purchased the illegal seeds from someone at a party and kept them in the Youtuber’s apartment, who later planted them.
We found a plastic bag inside the freezer containing about 82 grammes of Hashish.
The line does not stop there. During the interrogation, the defendants admitted another person supplied them with the drugs. When the supplier was caught with Hashish in his car, he claimed that he got those drugs from an unknown Pakistani man outside the UAE. He also said he came in contact with him through Whatsapp.
The Pakistani man had sent him the location from where to collect the drugs and he wired him the money through an exchange house. He claimed that he had sold the drugs to the defendant for Dh3,000.
the policeman added.
The Saudi defendant will be serving the six-months in jail in Dubai and then deported.