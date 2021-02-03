Famous Youtuber Sentenced For Drug Consumption in Dubai

February last year, the Youtuber and his two male friends and a female minor were all caught and facing serious charges. The Anti-Narcotics Department at Dubai Police were tipped-off about the teen’s possession of drugs, according to official records.

The Youtuber was accused of possession and planting three marijuana plants in his apartment. One of the male suspects claimed that he purchased the illegal seeds from someone at a party and kept them in the Youtuber’s apartment, who later planted them.

We found a plastic bag inside the freezer containing about 82 grammes of Hashish.

The 32-year-old Emirati police officer involved in the case told Gulf News.

The line does not stop there. During the interrogation, the defendants admitted another person supplied them with the drugs. When the supplier was caught with Hashish in his car, he claimed that he got those drugs from an unknown Pakistani man outside the UAE. He also said he came in contact with him through Whatsapp.