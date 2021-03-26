LISTEN: The CEO Of Air Seychelles Talks About Changes Onboard Its Flights And The Future Of The Aviation Industry

LISTEN: The CEO Of Air Seychelles Talks About Flights Resuming And Practical Changes Made Onboard Its Flights

In this episode of DUBAI WORKS via Smashi, we are joined by the CEO of Air Seychelles, Remco Althuis.

In a virtual sit-down with Lovin Dubai’s Richard Fitzgerald, Althuis discussed the story of Air Seychelles, the impact that the pandemic had on the travel and aviation industry, and what the future looks like for those industries.

Air Seychelles was founded in 1977 and it is the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, with its head office located at Seychelles International Airport on the island of Mahé. Air Seychelles operates via inter-island and international flights and charter flights.