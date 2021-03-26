د . إAEDSRر . س

LISTEN: The CEO Of Air Seychelles Talks About Changes Onboard Its Flights And The Future Of The Aviation Industry

In this episode of DUBAI WORKS via Smashi, we are joined by the CEO of Air Seychelles, Remco Althuis.

In a virtual sit-down with Lovin Dubai’s Richard Fitzgerald, Althuis discussed the story of Air Seychelles, the impact that the pandemic had on the travel and aviation industry, and what the future looks like for those industries.

Founded in 1977, Air Seychelles is the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles

Air Seychelles was founded in 1977 and it is the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, with its head office located at Seychelles International Airport on the island of Mahé. Air Seychelles operates via inter-island and international flights and charter flights.

Althuis talked about how the pandemic affected the airline company and what the future holds for the industry altogether

 

He also explained why Air Seychelles has opted to replace screens with an inflight streaming service instead

The CEO of Air Seychelles, Remco Althuis, explains the fascinating and practical reason why they have replaced screens with an inflight streaming service. 

