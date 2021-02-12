LISTEN: A Dubai Based Chief Security Officer Explains What You Need To Know About Whatsapp Encryption

In this week’s DUBAI WORKS Business episode, Richard Fitzgerald sat down with Haider Pasha, the Senior Director & Chief Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks was founded in 2005 and is the global cybersecurity leader in the region, which continually delivers innovation to enable secure digital transformation—even as the pace of change is accelerating.

He joined Palo Alto Networks in 2018 and has more than 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity sector, having held several senior positions with a range of organisations including Symantec and Cisco Systems. He is skilled at strategically guiding his business partners and customers to address challenging security issues.

His successes come from being able to bind advanced technical concepts to commercial, people and process requirements, while maintaining a balanced perspective with the business objective in mind.

Cybersecurity is needed now more than ever