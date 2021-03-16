LISTEN: Empowering Women Fuel Their Ideas Into Unique Businesses

LISTEN: A Mother & Empowering Woman Fueled Her Idea Into A Unique Business A lil recap time: in the recent episode of the Dubai Works business podcast, the Co-Founder & CEO of QiDZ, Simona Agolini. She along with four others co-founded created QiDZ. QiDZ is a parenting app that is now creating a buzz in Saudi, parents can get inspiration from listings and book family-related activities. Founded in the UAE in 2017 the app has now expanded to KSA, Bahrain, and Egypt and further into the GCC. The app has reached more than 150k families who can search by location and check for activities in the vicinity, filter by the kids’ ages and interests. #FLEX! Five women, one idea, endless support and passion to fuel their start-up:

What started off as a dilemma of how to find fun, good value deals, and relevant things to do with her family has now transformed into a unique business concept and clear cut vision!

Dubai works was also fortunate enough to have interviewed Simona & Ruby, founders of The Botanist which is a plant-based, toxin-free and eco-friendly home cleaning products, which aim to be sustainable through their packaging down to their ingredients. These WOKE women believe that the “choices we make have power” and are choosing to cultivate good health and leave a positive ripple in the environment with their everyday products that have ZERO negative impacts on one’s health or the eco-system. Hear all about their story in Dubai, the plant-based crave, and planting seeds & growing a business!

Women fighting for a better tomorrow? Now there’s a business to bet on…