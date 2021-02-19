LISTEN: The Founders Of FENIX Discuss How Micro-Mobility Works In A Post-Covid World

In this episode of Dubai Works, we have interviewed the founders of FENIX, an e-scooter company born in the UAE, that has helped set up micro-mobility in and for the post-COVID world.

Jaideep Dhanoa the CEO and IQ Sayed the CTO of FENIX, initially thought about the company back in the summer- amidst the pandemic’s beginning. Jaideep is a former co-founder of Circ and colleagues at Careem, IQ is an entrepreneur who has founded previous companies before FENIX.

FENIX is a subscription service that has given the ability for Abu Dhabi residents and visitors to conveniently travel across the city by the Middle East’s first private e-scooter. With the affordable weekly or monthly fee, this subscription would offer unlimited rides, a smart app to lock and locate the scooter, and free maintenance with no-questions-asked vehicle replacements in less than 24 hours. Fenix is committed to the Middle East region – to transform the way our cities move and ignite impactful commerce.

FENIX is changing the way Dubai residents commute