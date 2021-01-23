Latest
LISTEN: An Italian 'Nose' Reveals What Makes Arabs Such Experts On Fragrances
In this Italian Special for Dubai Works via SmashiTV, The Nose Paolo Terenzi, Founder of Tiziana Terenzi who is a perfume creator who took us through his journey with The Terenzi Brand.
Another special guest: Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, talked to host Richard Fitzgerald on how the Italian Trade Ministry works with companies in the UAE with helping import and export famous Italian brands to the UAE.
Keep scrolling and give it a listen below:
Paolo Terenzi discusses the perfume brand’s start, the secrets to creating a perfume, and how COVID-19 affected the luxury sector
Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, explains the process behind the import of Italian brands to the UAE