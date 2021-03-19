LISTEN: Bounce Middle East’s CEO Says Early Planning Helped Them Deal With The Pandemic Properly Today we are joined by Doran Davies the CEO of Bounce UAE. Since moving to Dubai in 2012, Doran has held the position of Director of Products, Operations and Global Operator Sales HTC across Europe and MENA before leaving the Telecom sector in 2013 to set up the first BOUNCE venue in the region. Working with BOUNCE Australia and UAE teams, the first BOUNCE venue in the UAE opened in Al Quoz in 2014. In this episode will be discussing the story of BOUNCE, how they coped in the pandemic, and discussing how to build an attraction business

BOUNCE has been a favored spot for adrenaline-rush enthusiasts (for both children and adults)

Skip to 32:43 to hear about how BOUNCE reacted to the pandemic and venue closures